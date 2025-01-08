Watch Arne Slot & Liverpool bench’s furious reaction to Bergvall decision that cost them the game

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

It’s not like officials to make a cock-up of epic proportions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at Liverpool’s expense, is it?

To give credit where credit was due, the correct call was made to grant the visitors a lifeline after Dominic Solanke appeared to initially hand the hosts the lead in the second half.

Stuart Atwell and VAR simply couldn’t keep the good times going, however, with all involved failing to properly penalise Lucas Bergvall for a second yellow card offence on Kostas Tsimikas.

The 18-year-old Swede consequently went on to score the winner, with just the one goal separating the two sides at the full-time mark.

To be completely fair to Ange Postecoglou’s men, they were most deserving of that outcome on the balance of play. Yet, there’s no question that it will sting for Liverpool to see all their efforts at keeping a clean sheet in North London go to pot.

Why Arne Slot was shown a yellow card at Tottenham

Arne Slot and his bench were understandably irate at the decision-making that punctuated the foul on Tsimikas and Bergvall’s 85th-minute goal.

Footage shared by Sky Sports on X (formerly Twitter) shows the Dutchman being shown a yellow card after protesting the quality of officiating at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (from 0:45 onwards).

Assistant Sipke Hulshoff could likewise be seen angrily pointing at the fourth official after the punishment had been meted out.

Another predictably imperfect day at the office for Stuart Atwell and his team.

"An incredible time to score your first goal for the club!" 🎙 Lucas Bergvall puts Spurs in front on the 85-minute mark of the first leg! 💥 pic.twitter.com/QjqvSXZohs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

When do Liverpool play the return leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final?

It’s worth bearing in mind, despite raucous celebrations in North London, that it’s only a slender 1-0 lead Postecoglou’s men will take with them to Anfield.

We’ll host the Champions League hopefuls on the red half of Merseyside on Thursday February 6.

See you then.