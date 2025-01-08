Liverpool fans given reassuring update by Sky Sports reporter regarding Elon Musk interest

(Photos by Carl Recine and Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One reporter has done his best to reassure Liverpool fans amid reports this week that Elon Musk is interested in purchasing the club.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s father had revealed in a radio interview that the 53-year-old ‘would like to’ add LFC to a business portfolio which also includes Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), among other brands.

The reports have met with horror among most Reds supporters on social media, although the initial signs are that the worst fears of many among the fan base won’t be realised.

Sky reporter downplays prospects of Musk buying Liverpool FC

Addressing Musk’s apparent interest in buying Liverpool FC, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol made it clear that the club’s current owners FSG have no intention of selling, nor have they received any offers from the South Africa-born businessman.

The journalist outlined: “Liverpool are not for sale. The owners have not received any offers or approaches from anyone, including Elon Musk or any members of his family.

“It is true to say that around two-and-a-half years ago, Liverpool’s owners were looking for some outside investment but nothing came out of those talks.

“A couple of years ago John Henry, the owner of FSG, came out and said the club was not for sale. He also said they would not own Liverpool forever but there is no indication, at the moment, that they are interested in selling the club whatsoever.”

Solhekol added the caveats that, given Musk’s status as the world’s richest person, ‘nothing would stop him apart from Liverpool fans’ if he ‘really wanted to’ buy the club. He also mentioned that the 53-year-old ‘would have a good chance’ of passing the Premier League’s owners and directors test despite being ‘a controversial figure’.

FSG over Musk all day long

This update from the Sky Sports reporter swiftly follows on from a claim by The Times’ chief sports correspondent Matt Lawton that FSG have ‘no appetite to sell’ Liverpool FC, so that makes two trusted journalists who’ve now downplayed the likelihood of Musk taking over at Anfield any time soon.

Even though the current ownership have come in for frequent criticism among the Reds’ fan base, some of whom often post the hashtag #FSGOUT on social media, the thought of them handing over stewardship of the club to the 53-year-old seems too horrific to even comprehend.

Having been an active presence in encouraging Americans to vote for Donald Trump in last year’s Presidential election (which the Republican candidate won) and called for Tommy Robinson’s release from prison, Musk’s right-wing leanings are no secret. That is completely at odds with the core socialist values that most LFC fans hold dear.

FSG have been far from perfect during their time as Liverpool’s owners, but it should also be acknowledged that they’ve done plenty of good in their 14 years at the helm also.

On their watch, Anfield’s capacity has grown by 33%, a new training ground has been built and, thanks to entrusting football decisions to those who are best placed to make them, the Reds have enjoyed tangible success on the pitch and become consistently competitive in major competitions.

We all know that money talks and Musk has more than enough of it to turn heads in Boston if he truly wanted to, but for now the prospect of the owner of X taking control of our beloved club thankfully seems to be nothing more than a nightmarish notion.