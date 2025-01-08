Tottenham v Liverpool team news drops as Trent Alexander-Arnold benched

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are within touching distance of a first set of silverware to properly mark the start of the Arne Slot era at Anfield.

The Merseysiders just have to manage to get past Ange Postecoglou’s wildly inconsistent Tottenham outfit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening (and then once more at L4 in February).

An opportunity for the Reds to make up for a tragically poor performance against Manchester United at the weekend. Not to mention for Spurs to earn a first win in all competitions since mid-December (4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over the Red Devils).

Jamie Carragher had advised Slot to abandon the pursuit of domestic cup glory in favour of a potentially historic season challenging for both a potential 20th Premier League title and Champions League glory.

But one gets the impression the former Feyenoord boss isn’t about to give up pursuit of his first trophy at the Anfield helm.

How will Liverpool line up against Tottenham?

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been benched following poor outings in the English top-flight.

Backups Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas take their places in the starting-XI, whilst Ibrahima Konate has also been handed a rest as promised by Slot in his pre-match presser.

It’s particularly exciting to see the Northern Irishman restored to the starting lineup following his stint in the treatment room. The Academy graduate enjoyed a very brief cameo coming on for our vice-skipper in the 86th minute against Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, but looked more than combative enough.

It’s likewise a first start in competitive action for Diogo Jota since his return from injury.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X:

Tonight’s Reds to take on Spurs in the #CarabaoCup 👊🔴 #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2025

What’s next for Liverpool after Tottenham encounter?

We’ll kick off our FA Cup campaign on Saturday January 11 against League 2 minnows Accrington Stanley.

A three-day break then follows before we return to Premier League action against top four hopefuls Nottingham Forest on Tuesday January 14.