Report: Liverpool dynamo far from happy with contract offer as European giants eye potential raid

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, one Liverpool player has refused the offer of a contract extension because he’s unhappy with the terms of the proposal.

2025 has begun with uncertainty reigning over three crucial figures at Anfield, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all into the final six months of their current deals.

Luis Diaz has a further two years remaining on his contract, although the LFC hierarchy appear to be taking action on proposed new terms for the Colombia international.

Diaz unhappy with reported Liverpool contract offer

On Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Liverpool want to extend the 27-year-old’s deal on Merseyside, with Barcelona believed to be interested in a move for the Reds’ number 7.

However, the Colombian is thought to have refused the offer from Anfield chiefs on the grounds that he doesn’t find it proportionate to his contribution to the team this season and ever since he came to the club three years ago.

Diaz deserving of a more lucrative contract at Liverpool

There’s quite a discrepancy between various sources as to how much Diaz is currently earning at Liverpool. Salary Sport cite his weekly wage at £90,000, whereas Capology list it as a comparatively meagre £55,000 (£20k less than second-choice left-back Kostas Tsimikas).

Whatever the true figure might be, it appears from those projects that the Colombian isn’t terribly well reimbursed when comparing his impact on the team alongside what he’s being paid in relation to the rest of the squad.

With 12 goals already this season, he’s joint-second in the Anfield scoring charts alongside Cody Gakpo, with Salah way out in front (Transfermarkt). Even while acknowleding that he should be near the top of that list as a forward who plays regularly, it still seems as though his contract somewhat undervalues him.

It goes without saying that the contracts of the trio who are set to become free agents in the summer need to take priority for Liverpool, but at the same time Richard Hughes and FSG shouldn’t neglect Diaz, certainly not when he’s having such a standout campaign.

If LFC aren’t careful, they run the risk of seeing the Colombian in a similar boat to the one in which Salah, Trent and Van DIjk currently find themselves, or possibly even losing him to Barcelona before 2027.

Once the three aforementioned situations are resolved, hopefully club chiefs can then get to work on ensuring that our number 7 is rewarded with a contract offer more befitting of his contribution to the team.