‘On the verge’ – Sky reporter delivers seemingly fatal blow to one Liverpool transfer rumour

Liverpool fans will be treated to a host of transfer rumours with the market open this month, but one of those has now been effectively shot down by a reliable reporter.

In December, The Athletic claimed that Anfield would be the ‘most plausible Premier League destination’ for Alphonso Davies, whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer. Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown went as far as to state that LFC might be ‘confident‘ of reaching an agreement to sign the Canada international.

However, any Reds fans who’d been hoping to see the left-back coming to Merseyside in 2025 are now set to be sorely disappointed.

Journalist all but ends Davies to Liverpool rumours

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Florian Plettenberg indicated that the 24-year-old is close to agreeing a new contract with Bayern, who are keen to ‘enter the final stage’ of negotiations.

The Sky Sports transfer reporter posted: “As exclusively revealed in December: Alphonso Davies, on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern long-term… important talks with his agent Nick Huoseh scheduled this week in Munich. Bayern want to enter the final stage now.”

Liverpool will need to look elsewhere for left-back reinforcements

As much as we’d have liked to have Davies at Liverpool, it never felt like a rumour which had any great substance behind it.

Even if the Canadian were available on a free transfer this year, FSG might’ve been reluctant to commit to his weekly wage of just under £180,000, which would’ve made him the fourth-highest earner at Anfield (Capology).

Coincidentally, the trio who outearn him are the three men who also find themselves approaching the end of their current contracts – Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – and Reds fans are naturally eager for the club to retain each of those crucial first-team presences.

As acknowledged by James Pearce this week, left-back has been an area of the squad where some Liverpool supporters might seek reinforcement, with Andy Robertson enduring a difficult season and Kostas Tsimikas never managing to establish himself as a regular starter on Merseyside.

Davies would’ve been quite an eye-catching coup for LFC if they had enticed him to Anfield, but with the 24-year-old now appearing set to renew terms with Bayern, we’ll need to look towards alternative candidates if Arne Slot want to recruit in that position.

Also, with the Bundesliga leaders not hanging about when it comes to contract renewals, it only adds to the torment over the situations surrounding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent. Time to get motoring, FSG!