Postecoglou names Spurs player he believes would thrive at Liverpool amid surprise Mo Salah claim

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has suggested that one of his Tottenham players would thrive in Liverpool’s current team, along with making a surprising claim about Mo Salah.

The Spurs manager – who idolised Sir Kenny Dalglish growing up – spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between the two sides, their second meeting in north London in the space of 18 days after a 6-3 win for the Reds in the Premier League just before Christmas.

The Australian’s team are languishing in 12th place in the table and have taken just five points from their last eight top-flight matches, whereas Arne Slot’s visitors are six points clear at the summit with a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Postecoglou makes eyebrow-raising claims about Salah and Son

Postecoglou was asked about Mo Salah, who’s struck 21 goals for Liverpool already this season, and claimed that the Egyptian winger wouldn’t be as prolific at Tottenham due to the north Londoners’ struggles.

The Spurs boss said (via Sky Sports): “Mo’s a world-class player, but if you put him in our team at the moment, I’m not sure he would have the same impact because of the situation we’re in as a group.

“He’s playing in a fantastic team that are flying at the moment. I’d hazard to say that if you put Sonny [Heung-Min Son] in Liverpool’s team, I reckon his goalscoring return would be decent. It’s hard for our players at the moment; they’re trying awfully hard to be the best they can be.”

Is Postecoglou right?

Postecoglou’s remarks raise two questions – just how prolific would Son be if he were in the current Liverpool side, and would Salah really be less impactful if he were at Tottenham?

The South Korean forward has thrived in the Premier League over the past decade, scoring 125 goals in the division and 169 in total for Spurs, although his tally of seven this season (in 1,644 minutes) falls well short of Reds left-wingers Cody Gakpo (12 in 1,510 minutes) and Luis Diaz (12 in 1,601 minutes).

The 32-year-old has also taken fewer shots per game (2.47) than the Anfield duo (2.91 and 2.99) respectively, but he’s averaged more shot-creating actions per 90 (5.24) than the Dutchman or Colombian, so perhaps he would be even more effective if he were playing in a league-leading LFC side (FBref).

Then again, goalscoring hasn’t been a problem for Spurs – their tally of 42 in the league is second only to Liverpool’s 47 – but their tendency has been to win big and lose small. Of their 10 top-flight defeats, all but one have been by a single goal, whereas six of their seven victories have been by three goals or more.

We don’t buy Postecoglou’s claim that Salah would be less prolific at Tottenham, though. Only four teams have taken more shots in the Premier League than their 296 (FBref), and it must be remembered that Harry Kane was consistently high-scoring for them despite rarely challenging for major silverware.

Son has been magnificent in north London for many years, but we wouldn’t swap him – or any other forward in the world – for the Egyptian King in the number 11 shirt at Anfield!