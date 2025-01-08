Tottenham release official statement after Rodrigo Bentancur collapses during Liverpool game

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have confirmed that Rodrigo Bentancur is ‘conscious’ and ‘talking’ following the player’s first-half collapse on the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 27-year-old midfielder had to be stretchered off the field of play in the 14th minute of action during Spurs’ Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash with Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

The good news was dropped by the London-based outfit’s X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday evening at the half-time break.

We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2025

What happened to Bentancur?

We at Empire of the Kop want to wish the Uruguayan a very speedy recovery and hope that his upcoming hospital visit confirms the footballer remains in tip-top shape.

Footage shared of the incident in question, as relayed on X by @ArneSlotArmy_, shows the footballer appearing to attempt to reach a lofted ball from a corner before falling awkwardly onto the turf.

Not looking well the way he landed and his body twisted 😰 Get well soon Bentancur 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SYhpKFG9sO — Arne Slot's Army (@ArneSlotArmy_) January 8, 2025

Jarell Quansah injured in the first-half

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s defensive crisis deepened in the opening 45 minutes as Academy graduate Jarell Quansah was shepherded off the pitch with an injury concern.

The BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella described it as a ‘routine fitness issue’ – so we’re hopeful that our No.78 won’t be handed a lengthy stint in the treatment room amid a growing concern in the heart of the defence.

With Ibrahima Konate recently returning from injury (and not risked with further minutes against Tottenham) and Joe Gomez potentially out for weeks with a hamstring injury, it’s far from ideal.

Time for us to take a long hard look at the January transfer window and assess whether we need to take drastic action?

We sincerely doubt that Richard Hughes and Co. will be looking to bolster our options at centre-back, but it would be incredibly frustrating to see yet another campaign derailed by injuries in the backline.

Hopefully, we can just manage the situation as it is.