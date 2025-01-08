(Video) Spurs mascot’s request to Virgil van Dijk will have Liverpool fans howling with laughter

Image via Sky Sports Football

It’s not just Liverpool fans who recognise that Virgil van Dijk is peerless when it comes to centre-backs in world football!

In his seven years at Anfield, the Netherlands international has established himself as one of the leading exponents of his position on the planet, finishing second in the Ballon D’Or vote in 2019.

Over the last 18 months in particular, the Reds captain has been back to his very best, marshalling the joint-second tightest rearguard in the Premier League so far this season and demanding the highest of standards from his teammates.

Spurs mascot makes cheeky plea to Van Dijk

Prior to kick-off in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham tonight, Van Dijk was the subject of a humorous request from one young Spurs fan.

As the home side’s mascots saw the 33-year-old in the tunnel, they shouted his name and one of the youngsters urged him to ‘come to Tottenham’ as they ‘haven’t got any good defenders at the moment!’.

We don’t blame them for wanting Van Dijk to join Tottenham!

Liverpool fans will have loved that light-hearted exchange before the match, not just because of the implied praise for Van Dijk but also for the innocently damning indictment of his positional peers in Ange Postecoglou’s injury-ravaged squad!

All joking aside, it’s theoretically possible that the Netherlands defender could indeed ‘come to Tottenham’ later this year, with only six months remaining on his contract at Anfield and no sign of an imminent renewal.

Along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has received a proposal from LFC chiefs, but it wasn’t one to which he agreed, which duly suggests that he and the club are still some distance apart on terms.

Hopefully the long-running saga will be resolved soon and any doubts over Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool can finally be put to rest. If not, those Tottenham mascots might be making their sound judgement heard again!

You can view the exchange between Van Dijk and the mascots below, via @SkyFootball on X: