What Liverpool fans were spotted saying to Trent Alexander-Arnold right before Tottenham game

Liverpool fans rightly reserve the right to be disappointed with a poor performance – and Trent Alexander-Arnold was no exception after a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Once the game is over, however, it’s on to the next one, and we’re always firmly behind our vice-captain, regardless of the external noise taking place around his contract behind the scenes.

The fullback was dropped for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Tottenham in London, with Conor Bradley taking his place in the starting-XI.

Liverpool fans encourage Trent at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

To be absolutely clear, despite our frustration with the lack of progress on the contract front, we’d love nothing more than to see our No.66 put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

It goes without saying that he remains one of the finest operators in world football – arguably the best passer of the ball in Europe.

Facing so much pressure from outside and within, it’s reassuring to see Liverpool fans attending Wednesday’s cup clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making clear their adoration for the 26-year-old.

In footage shared by @kungfunahi on X (formerly Twitter), supporters can be heard telling Trent, ‘Keep your head up, lad – we’re still behind you lad’, ‘Love you, Trent’, and, ‘Come on, Trent’.

What’s going on with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks?

If you ask those close to Real Madrid – there’s a great deal of confidence coming out of Spain that our first-choice right-back will be heading to La Liga this summer.

Liverpool, for our part, have made it explicitly clear that a minor bid for Trent’s services simply won’t be considered. Rightly so, we might add, given Arne Slot’s men are currently gunning for every piece of silverware on offer in the 2024/25 campaign.

Losing Alexander-Arnold in January would simply not serve that purpose, regardless of whether or not some suggest we’re foolish to potentially lose the player for nothing in the summer.

That’s not to suggest we’re under the impression the fullback is 100% destined to move to Real Madrid.

Sources close to the club have made clear that there is greater confidence around talks with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, though there still remains hope around the future of the final member of this holy trinity.