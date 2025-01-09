Slot makes VAR stadium announcement joke about Stuart Attwell following missed Spurs red card

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool were far from at our best against Tottenham but it’s not hard to see that major error that Stuart Attwell made, something Arne Slot spoke about.

Talking about a missed second yellow card for Lucas Bergvall, our head coach said: “Not ideal, I think but I don’t know, I think maybe even the referee was like, ‘Ah, is this really happening? Is he scoring now this goal?’

“But he couldn’t change it and he didn’t have to speak to the whole stadium why he made the decision because it wasn’t a VAR decision.”

It was a cruel twist of irony that the Swedish midfielder then went on to score the winning goal a matter of seconds later, something that wasn’t missed on the Dutchman.

Stuart Attwell made a major error that benefited Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk admitted that he called out the referee for this terrible miscarriage of justice and it’s so upsetting that such an error had an instant impact on the game.

You could see from the reaction of the bench at the time how instantly obvious the mistake was and it may have seriously harmed our chances of retaining the Carabao Cup.

History was made by the 42-year-old official as he announced the VAR decision to rule out Dominic Solanke’s goal during the match and that was something our boss referenced.

It’s all well and good that the once youngest person ever to referee in the Premier League was able to be handed the glory for speaking to the whole stadium over a correct decision.

However, it would have been much more interesting to hear his explanation for not sending off the player who went on to decide the fate of the game.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Attwell via @SkyFootball on X:

"It had a big influence on the game" Arne Slot shares his thoughts on whether Lucas Bergvall should have been on the pitch to score the winning goal for Tottenham 💭 pic.twitter.com/LAmHueA8rZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men