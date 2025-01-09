New angle of Curtis Jones penalty shout will have Liverpool fans scratching heads

via TikTok

Liverpool fans will begin to question what we’ve done to deserve the terrible decisions that always seem to come our way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nothing will ever beat Luis Diaz’s goal that was ruled out by VAR in 2023 but even in that same match we saw Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones unfairly sent off.

Add on the fact that Lucas Bergvall scored the only goal of the game against the Reds moments after he should be sent off, in Wednesday evening’s first leg of the semi final.

Despite all of this though, there’s still another moment that can leave our fans scratching heads as there’s been a new angle shared of the possible foul on our No.17.

There was a kick from Dejan Kulusevski in the dying embers of the game that floored our academy graduate inside the penalty area.

Curtis Jones appeared to be fouled by Dejan Kulusevski

Now there’s been a new angle shared of the incident and it makes it even harder to see why the Scouser wasn’t awarded a penalty.

Arne Slot shared his thoughts on Stuart Attwell failing to produce a red card and it’s likely that this new footage won’t improve his mood either.

With training being cancelled due to the disruptions that were caused by the bad weather on the flight back to Merseyside, the who squad will still be stewing over these poor decisions.

Let’s hope this fuels the desire for a comeback, first with a weakened squad against Accrington Stanley and then with a confidence restored and rested first team squad against Nottingham Forest.

You can view the video of the foul on Curtis Jones via @elleandjamie on TikTok:

