Liverpool cancel Thursday training session after events that followed Tottenham loss

Liverpool lost the first leg of our Carabao Cup semi final but that wasn’t the end of the bad news for the players on Wednesday evening.

Taking to X, James Pearce provided an update: ‘Liverpool’s flight back from London last night couldn’t land at John Lennon due to icy fog.

‘Plane diverted to Birmingham with ground transportation provided for rest of the journey home.

‘Players didn’t get back until early hours, training cancelled today.’

The conditions within the city have been very poor for the past week and this would have certainly provided an unwanted interruption to the preparation for our game with Accrington Stanley.

Arne Slot won’t be happy with an alteration to his plans

Arne Slot was already upset enough after our loss to Spurs, something his post match interview certainly demonstrated, this travel fiasco won’t have helped.

Virgil van Dijk was similarly frustrated after his trip to London and perhaps an opportunity for a day off will mean a chance to move on from a first leg deficit.

Given our next match is against League Two opposition, we may be able to be a little more relaxed and many of the players probably needed a day off.

We would expect that our head coach will make many changes to his team for the FA Cup meeting and this could be exactly what we need before facing Nottingham Forest.

For the first time in this campaign, we’re in a bad run of form and we need to find a way to play ourselves out of it.

