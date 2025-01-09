Major European club make public ‘doors are always open’ post for Mo Salah

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Mo Salah is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract and now that foreign clubs can begin negotiating, it seems one is readying an approach.

Taking to X, FC Basel posted: ‘The Joggeli-doors are always open for you… @MoSalah 😉’.

The Joggeli being the colloquial name for St. Jakob-Park, the home of the most successful Swiss professional football club that our Egyptian used to play for.

Our No.11 was signed as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri and spent 18 months with the side before being signed by Chelsea in 2014.

This is the same team who mocked the Reds in 2014 after dumping us into the Europa League and it seems clear they don’t mind stirring the pot at Anfield.

This feels like an obvious tongue-in-cheek remark from the Swiss Super League club but does present an indication of what any club can start doing at the moment.

Salah scored 20 goals and recorded 17 assists in 79 Basel appearances

Given the public controversy around the 32-year-old at present and where his future may lie, we’ve opened ourselves up for foreign clubs to begin negotiating and make him big offers.

The longer our club can’t agree a deal, the more tempting these moves may be and thus the more likely a Merseyside departure.

Jamie Carragher has already been embroiled in a back-and-forth with our record Premier League goal scorer as this story continues to gather momentum.

It’s clear the the major club in Switzerland won’t be the ones to secure the signing of their former player but we’re still no closer to knowing where he will play next season.

Fingers crossed that our club legend continues his time at our club past the end of his current deal.

You can view Basel’s Salah post via @FCBasel1893 on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men