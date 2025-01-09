Rodrigo Bentancur posts positive update after horrific Liverpool health scare

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rodrigo Bentancur endured a horrific health scare against Liverpool that led to an extended break of play whilst he received treatment on the pitch.

After what looked like an innocuous fall to the floor, the 27-year-old was stretchered off the pitch and everyone awaited news of his condition.

Before the half time whistle was heard, Tottenham took to their X account to report: ‘We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.’

As videos circled the internet though many were suggesting that the Uruguayan may have suffered a stroke, leading to widespread concern for how he may be feeling.

However, the midfielder took to Instagram to alleviate fears by posting a picture of himself and his partner along with the caption: ‘All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!’

Rodrigo Bentancur was floored for over 10 minutes

There was more positive updates on the injury front as Arne Slot confirmed that Jarell Quansah was not struggling with a fitness concern but illness.

Of course the result was a big upset for the Reds too but the health of all the players involved is what remains paramount and that easily could have been a lot worse.

Now we can prepare for another cup tie with Accrington Stanley as more first team players are likely rested in order to preserve their fitness for an intense rest of the month.

We can attempt to recover a one-goal deficit at Anfield next month but the aims of the squad must now be to improve form and get over this small dip in form quickly.

You can view Rodrigo Bentancur’s update via his Instagram account:

