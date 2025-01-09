‘It was not an injury’ – Arne Slot explains Jarell Quansah substitution in first half v Spurs

Image via Sky Sports Football

Arne Slot has explained that the decision to substitute Jarell Quansah during the first half of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night wasn’t due to injury.

The 21-year-old was seen sitting on the ground receiving treatment just before he left the pitch half an hour into the game, with Wataru Endo coming on in his place.

It had looked from a distance as though the Reds’ number 78 had incurred an injury, although the head coach clarified afterwards that this wasn’t the case.

Slot explains Quansah substitution

Speaking after the match, Slot explained that Quansah was taken off due to the flare-up of an illness which had been afflicting him in recent days.

The Liverpool boss said (via The Athletic): “Jarell didn’t feel really well. From the moment the game started until the moment we had to take him off, he felt a bit of pressure I think he said on his chest.

“I have to ask him exactly, but he said he didn’t feel well. It was not an injury. In the last few days he was a bit ill but we thought he was on his way back. Maybe that had something to do with it.”

Slot left with dilemma to ponder for FA Cup clash

Quansah isn’t the only Liverpool player battling an illness at the moment, with that also being the reason for Dominik Szoboszlai missing our first two matches of 2025.

Given the dearth of centre-back options available to Slot amid Joe Gomez’s injury blow, we imagine that he’d like to give Virgil van Dijk a breather in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley, although that plan could be complicated if his young centre-back partner doesn’t recover in time to play at the weekend.

Frustratingly for the Reds boss, some of his lesser-seen players might be ruled out for the game against the League Two side – Tyler Morton seemed certain to feature before he rolled his ankle prior to the Tottenham match, so he could miss out.

Endo will surely come into the starting line-up on Saturday, but whether that’s at centre-back or the base of midfield will be contingent on the overall make-up of the squad that Liverpool have on the day.

Quansah’s absence is most unwelcome for the Reds at the moment, but at least if it’s due to illness rather than injury, he should be available to feature sooner rather than later. Get well soon, Jarell!