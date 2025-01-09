Watch what Trent Alexander-Arnold did to Liverpool badge before Spurs game

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently embroiled in some intense transfer talk as his contract nears an end, with many questioning his loyalty.

If the Scouser had any fears that the travelling Kop may be turning, these were quickly alleviated before kick-off with many voicing their support for the defender.

As our vice captain went to take his seat on the bench for the game, supporters sat nearby captured the 26-year-old slapping the badge on his coat.

It’s clear that our academy graduate has a lot of love for the club and is proud to represent us, time will tell how long this lasts though.

When our No.66 came onto the field, he was met with a loud chorus of his chant from his fans which once again showed where the vocal majority lay at the moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold still has the backing of Liverpool fans

If we combine an apparent show of support from both player and supporters, it feels like the ball is once again the court of the club to get this over the line.

Add on the current similar issues around Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts, the patience will start to wear thin for one party soon.

Let’s hope that Richard Hughes can supply Arne Slot with the gift of three amazing players and the end to constant rumours by getting these deals over the line.

For now, the wait continues once again as we wait for some news of any kind to be reported whilst the performances on the pitch are slowly getting worse.

A boost from the boardroom could re-energise the whole squad ahead of a crucial part of the campaign.

You can view the video of Trent Alexander-Arnold via @trentIbou on X:

close enough that’s a badge tap pic.twitter.com/JoArmSUjrA — alisha (@trentlbou) January 9, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men