Trent Alexander-Arnold trolls Tottenham fans with Madrid reference they will hate

Liverpool didn’t have the best evening in London but Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure that the home fans didn’t all leave with a smile on their face.

As the Spurs players celebrated their goal from a player who should have been sent off moments earlier, our vice captain went to collect the ball.

As he did so, the supporters in front of him began to taunt the Scouser about the scoreline but he had the perfect response.

The 26-year-old turned and showed them six fingers, to symbolise the number of European Cups the Reds have won with the most recent triumph being secured against Tottenham.

They may well have a one-goal lead going into the second leg of the League Cup semi finals but we know who the real winners are in this debate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reminded Tottenham fans of Madrid

After a shaky performance against Manchester United and amid all the speculation around the future of our No.66, he would have been delighted with the reception he received from the travelling Kop.

It was a positive impact off the bench and didn’t suggest he was a man with his eyes on anything but trying to improve the Reds.

We could see from Arne Slot’s comments after the game that his main problem was the way in which the match was officiated and not the performance of his players.

However, it’s hard not to see that the last couple of games have been below our high standards – something we hope will change soon.

Let’s hope that’s the case with Accrington Stanley and that this game can set us up for a victory over Nottingham Forest.

You can view the video of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Tottenham fans via @AnfieldRd96 on X:

Trent giving Spurs supporters the number '6' 😅 pic.twitter.com/2XBtFQkUUz — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 9, 2025

