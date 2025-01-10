Arne Slot delivers positive two-man fitness update ahead of FA Cup meeting

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is set to take part in his first ever FA Cup game this weekend and he will be doing so with two players that were possibly going to miss the match.

Speaking with the press before the third round tie, the Dutchman said about Dominik Szoboszlai and Jarell Quansah: “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play. And this one as well.

“Dom trained with the U21s yesterday.

“Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week. As a result of that I had to take him off during the game, but I’m expecting him to be available for tomorrow.

“So, yes, we know we can use these players in every single game and also in the one we have on Saturday.”

It’s good to see that both are likely to be fit enough to have some minutes during the game with the League Two outfit.

Arne Slot’s first FA Cup team selection will be interesting

Due to the adverse weather conditions on Merseyside, travel home from London after our game with Tottenham was so disrupted that training was cancelled for the first team.

This explains why our No.8 dropped down to a younger age group now that his illness that ruled him our of disappointing games with Manchester United and Tottenham, has come to an end.

As for the 21-year-old central defender, his withdrawal from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seemed to be injury related but many were relieved to hear our head coach confirm this was illness too.

Let’s hope this isn’t sweeping around the rest of the camp and now we can all only wait to see how seriously the former Feyenoord boss takes this domestic cup competition.

We want to win every game that comes our way but a focus on resting some key players and preparing for a trip to Nottingham in the week may be the best course of action long term.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Szoboszlai and Quansah via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

