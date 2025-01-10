Arne Slot sends telling January transfer window message to Liverpool fans

Pictures via Liverpool FC

After a quiet summer, Liverpool are now in the midst of another transfer window and Arne Slot has provided an update on what we can expect to see.

Speaking with the press before our game with Accrington Stanley, the Dutchman said about current speculation: “What I make of that is it is January.

“I think I said it after the West Ham game that don’t disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that are in the interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us are going to go somewhere else!

“Yeah, that’s what’s happening now. Nine out of 10 times, 99 times out of 100 times in the end of the window, it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true.

“So, what can I comment about it? That the rumours keep going for it, but no comments from my side.”

Despite it being his first season in the Premier League, our head coach is well versed in how much nonsense comes with this time of the year.

Arne Slot is very aware of the media speculation around Liverpool

From players’ agents sending come-get-me pleas to the likes of Fabrizio Romano sharing constant transfer updates, it’s hard to know who to listen to.

One thing we can guarantee is that the club will be keeping tabs on the market in the prospect of making another Federico Chiesa-inspired move.

We also have the looming concern of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts, which will be taking up plenty of Richard Hughes’ time.

It’s likely little will happen but this is an important note to remember not to believe everything you see.

You can view Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men