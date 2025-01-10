‘Hopefully’: Conor Bradley on Liverpool future amid Trent Alexander-Arnold contract controversy

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The future of our right back position remains a contentious issue but it’s something Conor Bradley will be hoping he can stake a huge claim for in the coming years.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract ending this summer and huge speculation around a potential move to Real Madrid, the heir to the throne is very much the Northern Irishman.

The captain of his nation spoke with liverpoolfc.com and commented on his return from injury: “I’m really enjoying being back. Obviously I missed it loads for the time I was out, so really happy to be back.

“There’s still loads of games to play this year, so I’m sure there’ll be plenty of opportunities to get a chance to play. I’ve just got to keep going now and keep working hard.”

Before adding about Accrington Stanley: “I think we’ve just got to take control of the game as quickly as possible. Just get into a rhythm of keeping the ball and making them work.

“Hopefully we can do that tomorrow and get the win and get through to the next round.”

It’s clear then that the short term aims of the 21-year-old are to maintain his fitness and make an impact against the League Two outfit at Anfield.

Conor Bradley is focusing on a return to full fitness

However, the former Bolton loanee will be more aware than anyone that a huge opportunity is close to presenting itself and may be one of the few Reds within the city hoping the Scouser leaves.

The chance to become Arne Slot’s first choice may not be greater than at this moment and let’s hope that our academy graduate forces a big decision to be made.

The away supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium made their thoughts very clear on what they currently thought of our No.66 and this is likely to reflect the majority of the fanbase.

Let’s see if this changes over time though if the rumours continue and especially if Conor Bradley continues with his fine performances.

