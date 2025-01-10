Arne Slot explains Harvey Elliott’s absence this season after handing one start to Klopp favourite

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a dressing room of huge talent and many will be upset when they don’t play but perhaps the man with most reason to feel aggrieved is Harvey Elliott.

Speaking about the midfielder, Arne Slot said: “He was very unlucky that, I think it was after two games, he got injured, was out for a long time.

“What I’ve seen until now with almost all of our players that have been out quite a while is that in this league, in this tempo, in this intensity and the quality that we have but the other team has as well, it is not so easy to come back and be at your best immediately.

“I see this not only with Harvey, I see this with, like I said, almost all the other players that have been out five, six, seven or eight weeks.

“That is the balance that we have to find by giving them playing time to get back to their best level but still be able to win every game.

“Because like I just said, our margins are constantly small and if you are 5-0 up, you can give players that have been out for quite a long time half an hour or a half or even longer – but that is not the way we won our games until now and that’s also the reason why if we have one or two times [been] a bit unlucky that we can draw a game or lose a game.”

With our next match being the FA Cup tie, it feels likely that the 21-year-old will be given another chance to shine from the start.

Harvey Elliott will be eager to show his best against Accrington Stanley

Seeing as his only start of the season came against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, the England Under-21 international must be frustrated with a lack of opportunities.

Scoring in this game was a perfect example of what the boyhood Red can offer the side and Neil Mellor raved about his performance following the game.

At the end of last season, the two most used players were Darwin Nunez and our No.19 – it seems that both have failed to win over their new boss as much as they did their old one.

The former Fulham man has already voiced his upset at a lack of game time this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if some opportunistic clubs contemplate testing our resolve for a talented player who appears to be slightly out of favour.

