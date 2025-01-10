Jayden Danns reflects on ‘100% best day of my life’ in his last FA Cup game

Pictures via ITV Sport

Jayden Danns is looking to play in his second FA Cup game for Liverpool but it’s going to have to be a very special occasion if it beats his last one.

Coming onto the pitch with less than half an hour remaining, the Scouser had a match of dreams as he scored twice in front of the Kop.

Speaking with ITV Sport, the forward reflected on last season’s meeting with Southampton: “Probably my best day of my life to be honest…

“As soon as it happens, your life changes. You think of all the [training] sessions you put in and to go in and then execute it – 100% best day of my life.

“My Mum was saying to me that she was dead embarrassed because my Dad was crying and everyone was just looking at him like, ‘what’s he doing?’

“Obviously I was happy to make him proud and make all my family proud, it was a great moment.”

It’s safe to say it’s an evening that the academy graduate will never forget and it’s great to hear how much it meant to his family too.

Jayden Danns will never forget his FA Cup debut for Liverpool

Sat alongside Harvey Elliott, the 18-year-old glowed as he watched his post match interview back and it really does make for some amazing viewing.

Somewhat ironically, the only appearance that he’s made this season also came in the cup against Southampton as injuries have hampered opportunities.

There was a suggestion that the failure to put the son of ex-pro Neil Danns on against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup was to protect him from potential injury, ahead of a possible loan move this month.

This may hamper chances of a run out at Anfield against Accrington Stanley but if he does, there’s sure to be many excited by this prospect – including Tony Bellew.

Let’s hope it becomes a day that rivals a match of dreams for a boyhood Red.

You can watch Danns’ comments via @itvfootball on X:

"It's like you had 40 Red Bulls." 😂🪽 Jayden Danns and Harvey Elliott watch their post-match interview after last year's FA Cup win over Southampton#ITVFootball | @Jayden_Danns | @LFC | @EmiratesFACup | @gabrielclarke05 pic.twitter.com/IvB3g5sYcn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 10, 2025

