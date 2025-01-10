‘Talks underway’ – Romano drops overnight Kvaratskhelia update after Ornstein’s Liverpool bombshell

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

You could forgive Liverpool fans for drooling at the prospect of Richard Hughes and his recruitment team adding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the side.

The Reds already boast a world-class assortment of attacking options, including Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

David Ornstein stoked the fires of hope with his update on X (formerly Twitter), reporting that Arne Slot’s side ‘could consider [a] move’ for the Georgian international if he leaves Napoli in the January window.

🚨 Liverpool could consider move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if leaves Napoli in Jan. #LFC not actively seeking winger but admire 23yo, alert to situation + may contend if becomes market opportunity. #PSG & #CFC also among interested clubs @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/sSuEI0LSFR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2025

We’re currently very well-stocked for winger options, though there does remain a lingering question over Mo Salah’s future on the right flank.

Kvaratskhelia, though primarily a left-winger, is notably ambipedal, which would surely inspire some what if conversations amongst key recruitment team figures.

One to keep an eye on, perhaps.

Liverpool will need to get a move on with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it seems PSG have stolen an early march in the fight for the attacker’s future this January.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X that talks are underway between the Ligue 1 and Serie A outfits, with a big wage packet on the table.

🚨🇬🇪 Napoli’s formal request for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains around €80m package. 🔴🔵 Direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing, as revealed today. Talks underway. Kvaratskhelia’s camp, discussing terms with PSG as they’re offering over x4 his current salary. pic.twitter.com/O5dcQmvT5u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2025

Money, of course, isn’t necessarily always everything in football, and one might reasonably expect that the comparative sporting project on the red half of Merseyside would prove far more appealing.

We currently top both the Premier League and Champions League tables and remain in contention for all four pieces of silverware on offer in the 2024/25 season.

Do Liverpool really need Kvaratskhelia?

Opportunism is the name of the game for Liverpool’s decision-makers – so it wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest to see the club engage in a bold mid-season move.

That said, we do strongly believe the need for defensive reinforcements is far more critical, with a left-back, in particular, a clear need in the squad.

We should get by with our available options up top, but any further issues in the backline – be it injuries or poor form – could completely derail what has otherwise been a thoroughly enjoyable campaign.