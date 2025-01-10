Sky Sports deliver latest update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Pictures via Sky Sports News

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become a surprise possible signing for Liverpool in this month and there’s been a fresh update on his potential arrival.

As reported on Sky Sports News: “We know that there is interest from Liverpool in this man…

“Liverpool interest, no formal contact at the moment but we know that Liverpool are just monitoring the window at the moment.

“There’s a lot of talk and speculation about players potentially leaving, we all know about the big three and their contract situation but they are just keeping an eye on the market.”

It seems then that there is some truth about our interest in the Georgian in this window although nothing is concrete at this stage.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be an interesting Liverpool signing

David Ornstein confirmed that the Reds would be interested in completing a deal for the 23-year-old in the coming month but are very much at the monitoring stage at the moment.

Fabrizio Romano has said that a deal could be completed for around €80 million, which would be a little steep for an area we don’t need to strengthen.

The man with five goals and three assists in this campaign would surely only arrive if we felt someone else would be about to secure a bargain.

As well as this the international would only overcrowd a position that is already fit to burst, meaning a departure may then also be necessary.

Federico Chiesa would perhaps be the most likely to leave and a return to Italy, possibly even as part of a swap deal, could be a master stroke in the market.

We’re a long way from this happening but it’s certainly worth watching out for more updates.

You can view the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia update via @SkySportsNews on X:

Could Khvicha Kvaratskhelia be heading to Liverpool from Napoli in this transfer window? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MCbAvJfH2v — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 10, 2025

