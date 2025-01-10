Richard Hughes will be on red alert after ‘world-class’ Liverpool target’s agent issues come-get-me plea

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be well aware that one of the most fragile areas of our squad is in the centre of our defence but a solution may be about to present itself.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Piero Hincapie’s agent Manuel Sierra said: “Basically he’s a warrior, he’s a leader.

“He is, for me, one of the best left central defenders in the world. One of the best left-backs and the best hybrid players for sure.

“I mean, he needs – or he deserves to – play in the world’s best places.

“He’s very happy in Bayer but he’s ready for the next step.

“He is also very good at playmaking. He just likes to win like nothing else. He competes for win all the time, even when he hasn’t played that often.

“He’s a warrior, but above all, he is a very good person; nice person and humble guy who knows where he comes from.”

It’s certainly some big praise for a player who is clearly happy for his name to be spread in this transfer market.

Piero Hincapie has been linked with Liverpool in the past

As recently as this summer, the Reds were linked to possibly signing the 23-year-old and this come-get-me plea may well intrigue the club.

The signing of Federico Chiesa showcased how we are happy to react to the market and capitalise on a deal that may be too good to resist.

With Virgil van Dijk having to play every game, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez being injury plagued and Jarell Quansah in poor form – another signing may make sense.

Add on the uncertainty over the future of our skipper, some future planning may also make sense.

It was stated in the past that a deal may be completed for around €50 million, so we should expect a similar amount to be paid in this window too.

Therefore, this one could be seen as an affordable deal that is very much on the cards in the coming weeks.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men