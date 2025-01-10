Van Dijk on ‘amazing’ thing he saw from Liverpool fans that ‘never goes unnoticed’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to play in the FA Cup and whilst many members of the squad may be rotated, Virgil van Dijk has still sent a message to our fans.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain said: “The mentality of this squad is very good, and is one of the big reasons we have started this season so well.

“We cannot, and will not, allow complacency to creep in now. Accrington Stanley deserve our full respect, and that is exactly what they will get.

“We are all looking forward to the game, and I am sure you all are too.

“It was amazing to see nearly 6,000 of you guys down at Tottenham, and I know you will give us amazing support once more as we attack another competition.

“It never goes unnoticed, I can assure you.”

Sometimes supporters can feel their presence is forgotten and after a mammoth effort from so many to travel down to London during the week in the snow and ice, it’s nice to be appreciated.

Virgil van Dijk took time to thank the Liverpool fans

This message is even more poignant given the anger that the Dutchman spoke following some poor refereeing decisions from Stuart Attwell on the night.

There’s a lot of love for the 33-year-old from our supporters and it’s great to see that it’s replicated the other way round, after such a long relationship together.

The only thing that us fans really want back from our No.4 though is for him to sign a new deal, something that was clearly on show with the banner that was displayed on the Kop.

Although this is the time of the year when new signings are often requested, prolonging the services of one of the greatest defenders to ever represent the club would provide a much greater thrill.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men