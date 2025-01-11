‘Well done him’ – ITV commentators loved what they saw from ‘top-level talent’ in Liverpool win

Image via ITV Football

It was a day to cherish for a Liverpool players at Anfield this afternoon!

Rio Ngumoha became the youngest-ever starter in the club’s history little more than four months on from his 16th birthday, and he impressed during his 72 minutes on the pitch before making way for Jayden Danns, who made an immediate impact off the bench by netting the Reds’ third goal against Accrington Stanley.

The scoring was rounded off in the final minute of normal time by Federico Chiesa, who’s finally off the mark for the club after an injury-ravaged first half to the season.

The Italian let fly from 25 yards with a perfectly placed shot which sailed into the far corner of the net, and the delight on his face as he soaked up the applause from around Anfield was brilliant to see.

Chiesa showered with praise after first Liverpool goal

Speaking on co-commentary for ITV, Lucy Ward heaped praise on the Liverpool forward for that finish as she said: “He has done well. He is a good player, Chiesa. This is why these Liverpool fans wanted to see him on the pitch doing what he does.

“Great effort that was. He just saw the space. He’s missed easier ones than these since he came on for the second half. Well done him. It’s so important that you get him fit and firing.”

Her colleague Seb Hutchinson added of the 27-year-old: “He’s a top-level talent. We know that about Federico Chiesa. Arne Slot will be delighted with that.”

Chiesa could be a pivotal player for Liverpool in second half of the season

To say that Chiesa has had to be patient at Liverpool would be an understatement. Today was just his fifth appearance for the club, and even at that he was sprung from the bench at half-time.

However, his determination to make up for lost time was clear as he put in a wonderfully effervescent performance, with two shots hitting the side netting and another striking the post before he eventually found the net, while it was his effort which reboundd to Danns for the third goal.

He recorded six shots in total during his 45 minutes on the pitch, only two fewer than Accrington managed in the entire game (Sofascore), and he put in a showing which suggests that he could make a massive contribution for the Reds if he can finally put a run of matches together.

The 27-year-old has also emulated his father Enrico by scoring at Anfield, with the latter having netted in L4 when Italy lost to Czech Republic in the group stage of Euro 1996.

Chiesa has shown throughout his career that he’s a damn good player. Let’s hope that his first four abortive months at Liverpool give way to a prolific second half of the season from the gifted ex-Juventus attacker.