Journalist: Liverpool have ‘asked’ about Premier League midfielder with long-held Anfield ‘desire’

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a current Premier League midfielder with a view to a potential transfer swoop.

Much of the focus around prospective incomings at Anfield is currently centred on livewire Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although it seems that he’s not the only player in Richard Hughes’ sights this month.

The strong pursuit of Martin Zubimendi last summer made it clear that the Merseyside giants were looking to bolster their midfield options, and that still appears to be the case judging by a fresh rumour which has emerged.

Liverpool make Joao Gomes transfer enquiry

Transfer reporter Rudy Galetti has taken to social media to share an update about Liverpool’s apparent interest in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

He reported (via X) that the Reds – along with Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United – ‘have recently asked’ for information on the 23-year-old.

However, the Molineux outfit have no intention of selling him during the January transfer window, with ‘only a huge offer’ possibly persuading them to at least consider engaging with prospective suitors.

🚨🗣️ #Liverpool, #Arsenal, #Tottenham and #ManUtd have recently asked fresh info on Joao #Gomes. ‼️ To date, #Wolves are not open to considering selling him this transfer window: only a huge offer could change their mind. 🤝 @valentinfurlan_ pic.twitter.com/1WdOWC72C2 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 9, 2025

Gomes ‘dreams’ of playing for Liverpool

Gomes is on record as a player who’d crave the opportunity to join Liverpool. When he was at Flamengo in the summer of 2022, he told ESPN Brazil that the Reds are ‘a team I would play for’, adding that he has ‘the greatest desire’ to fulfil that particular ‘dream’ in outlining his aspirations of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

It was two years ago this month that he got his move to England with Wolves, being hailed by his former manager Gary O’Neil as a ‘super talent‘. He’s also earned acclaim from Danny Murphy on Match of the Day for his ‘outstanding‘ off-the-ball work at the base of midfield at Molineux.

That reputation is borne out in his match average of 4.14 tackles, which places him among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for that metric, although his other underlying performance figures are nowhere near as impressive (FBref).

In truth, it seems highly unlikely that Gomes will leave the Black Country this month, with his club surely desperate to hold onto him as they battle for Premier League survival under Vitor Pereira.

However, if they were to fall through the trapdoor, that could viably prompt Liverpool to go down the same road that they did with Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson and snap up a standout player from a relegated outfit, if indeed they view him as an astute option for Arne Slot’s squad.