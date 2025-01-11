Liverpool team news v Accrington: Rio Ngumoha gets senior debut among 8 changes by Arne Slot

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be expecting to pick up their first win of 2025 at the third attempt when they welcome Accrington Stanley to Anfield this lunchtime.

Arne Slot’s first FA Cup match in charge of the Reds sees his team face the League Two outfit for only the second time in a competitive fixture. The previous meeting was also in the third round of this competition back in 1956, when the Merseysiders won 2-0 at home.

The Reds suffered just a second defeat of the season when they were in domestic cup action in midweek, going down 1-0 to Tottenham, and will want to take care of business efficiently and without any unexpected drama this afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool have a much-changed starting line-up for today’s match, with the head coach mindful of the hectic fixture schedule which sees his side face two crucial Premier League games over the next eight days, having already played twice since last Sunday.

Liverpool starting XI v Accrington Stanley

There are eight changes in total from the side which began the midweek defeat to Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher comes in between the sticks, with Alisson Becker given the day off as Vitezslav Jaros is named as the substitute goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold captains the side at right-back as he replaces Conor Bradley, with Wataru Endo set to line up alongside Jarell Quansah, with Kostas Tsimikas on the left flank.

Tyler Morton is given an opportunity to start in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, and there’s also a recall to the starting XI for Harvey Elliott. Diogo Jota keeps his place from midweek, with Darwin Nunez coming in at centre-forward.

The standout piece of team news, though, is a first-ever senior career appearance for the prodigious Rio Ngumoha, who’s selected among the starting XI after some eye-catching displays at underage level.

There are several established names among the substitutes in case Liverpool need them, with the likes of Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa in reserve.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: