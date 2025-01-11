‘Agreed every term’: Fabrizio Romano confirms target’s contract sorted as Liverpool watch on

It was quite the afternoon of transfer news as far as Liverpool were concerned.

Relevo broke the claim that Saudi Arabia are expecting Mo Salah to sign for a Saudi Pro League club in the summer.

Meanwhile, reported transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskehlia has informed Napoli boss Antonio Conte of his desire to leave the club in the January transfer window.

It’s more bad news on that front, with the talented Georgian winger looking increasingly likely to agree a switch to French champions PSG.

The 23-year-old winger has registered eight goal contributions in 19 appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 campaign.

PSG look set to wrap up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia deal shortly

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks disappointed during Napoli v Lazio.
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Luis Enrique’s outfit have ‘agreed every term’ of the Serie A star’s contract.

Kvaratskhelia looks set to benefit from a considerably plumper wage packet than the alleged £32,496-per-week figure he’s currently earning in Naples (courtesy of Capology).

Were Liverpool seriously interested?

It’s important to emphasise that this was not a player we were understood to be actively pursuing this January.

That’s not to likewise suggest there wasn’t an appreciation for a player of the wide man’s very obvious talents!

David Ornstein did report on Liverpool’s interest in Kvaratskhelia on Thursday on X, noting that the Reds may be prepared to pounce if he ‘becomes market opportunity’.

Having now communicated his desire to leave in the winter window, this would surely now qualify as an opportunistic transfer for sporting director Richard Hughes.

That said, it does seem that PSG have done a lot of the groundwork already on a deal, so it’s looking pretty likely we’ll miss out on this particular opportunity.

A shame, but not a devastating blow for a side that already possesses a great deal of quality on the left flank in the form of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

