Forget Trent: 76-touch Liverpool wizard deserves MOTM for monster display v Accrington Stanley

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

What a relief it was to see Harvey Elliott return to the field of play after limping off with a potential injury scare in the second half of action at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Liverpool star’s run of poor luck appeared set to continue after going down with an ankle issue following a painful challenge during the Reds’ FA Cup third round clash with Accrington Stanley.

Fortunately, the former Fulham prospect went on to enjoy all the minutes on offer at L4 as the hosts secured a comfortable 4-0 victory.

What do the stats say about Harvey Elliott?

The England youth international posted an 8.1/10 performance in the cup, according to Sofascore’s metrics.

Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold did post a slightly higher score (8.5/10) for his efforts on the pitch.

There’s no question that our vice-skipper was absolutely exceptional on the day, but we do feel that there was likewise plenty to admire in Elliott’s game.

Our No.19 registered 76 touches, completed 2/2 dribbles and 90% of his passes (55/61) amongst a host of other impressive statistics:

→ 2 key passes

→ 1 big chance created

→ 5/5 ground duels won

On it on the ball and off the ball – a terrific showing from the young midfielder in the FA Cup.

Plenty of positives to take from FA Cup win

Arne Slot will undoubtedly be leaving Anfield this afternoon with the biggest smile.

His heavily-changed side secured a big win, as expected, against inferior opposition – and all without picking up any further injury issues!

There was a long-awaited goal for summer signing Federico Chiesa, with the Italian international striking from range to secure the 4-0 victory.

Likewise, it would be remiss of us to ignore the impressive displays from Liverpool youngsters Rio Nguomoha (who made his senior debut) and Jayden Danns, with the latter also adding to the scoresheet at the weekend.

