Report: FSG prepared to loosen the pursestrings as Liverpool stalwart closing in on new contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports from Europe suggest that, at long last, there could be a significant breakthrough on a new contract for one Liverpool player.

Speculation has been incessant around the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, each of whom are now into the final six months of their respective deals at Anfield.

The Egyptian prompted fresh panic among Reds fans when he recently claimed that there had been ‘no progress’ on contractual negotiations, while the England right-back continues to be strongly linked with a potential move to Real Madrid.

However, there has now been a well-informed update which offers genuine hope to Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool set to ‘break the bank’ on new contract for Van Dijk

In De Telegraaf, Marcel van der Kraan touched upon a few matters relating to Dutch football when he shared an eye-catching line on Van Dijk.

The journalist wrote that FSG ‘will break open the bank’s safe one of these days’ in order to tie down the 33-year-old to a contract extension, wording which suggests that the Anfield hierarchy are ready to loosen the pursestrings imminently to secure a new deal for the club captain.

New deal for Van Dijk would be massive for Liverpool

According to Capology, Van Dijk is currently Liverpool’s second best-paid player on £220,000 per week, a reflection of his status as skipper and as one of the team’s most consistent performers.

The defender turns 34 in July, and FSG are not known for handing out lucrative new contracts to players of that age, but it seems that they’re prepared to make an exception for the Netherlands international.

He’s been a constant presence in the backline for a team with the joint second-best defensive record in the Premier League and which has conceded only one goal across six Champions League matches this season, bringing stability to a part of the squad which has been rocked by injuries throughout the campaign.

Given the litany of updates surrounding the trio’s contracts, this latest report on Van Dijk might be treated with caution by some Liverpool fans, and we’d understand if that were the case.

However, there certainly appears to be signs pointing towards the Reds captain penning a contract extension in the foreseeable future, a development which could be massive for the club as a whole.