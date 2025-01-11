Huge Liverpool transfer twist breaks during FA Cup: Superstar is signing for Saudi

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Mo Salah is a seriously appreciated player in the Middle East.

The Egyptian international was the subject of some discussion by clubs in the Saudi Pro League last summer, and it seems there is a reported increasing confidence the player will switch there in 2025.

It’s perhaps unsurprising to see this line increasingly come out of outlets outside of England given the right winger still has yet to agree on an extension at Anfield.

Salah, too, has made it expressly clear that there has yet to be any significant progress made in contract negotiations ahead of the expiry of his terms at the end of the season.

The clock is ticking for Liverpool, and they could really do with extinguishing the growing noise and speculation around their key trio’s respective futures.

Mo Salah is reportedly moving to Saudi Arabia

If one report is to be taken as gospel, the Saudi Pro League is understood to have secured a guarantee that our Egyptian King will leave Liverpool in the coming summer transfer window.

“The Arabs, even if they are short of money, are not throwing it away. You only have to see how calmly they wait for Salah to run out his contract with Liverpool,” Miguel Rico reports for Relevo (as translated by Google Translate).

“They are not even bothered by the rumours of a renewal. They have it made and he will be the big signing of the next season in Saudi Arabia.

“The team he ends up playing for is not a matter for the Egyptian or his agents. The Ministry of Sports decides there, as the owner of the 4 big clubs in the country. The others compete as they can with what they can.”

The 32-year-old has been in sensational form this term, registering 38 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions).

Would Salah actually be open to a move to Saudi?

With the greatest of respect to the growing footballing project in the Middle East, we just can’t see Salah finding a switch there particularly appetising.

The former Chelsea attacker has made it quite clear that he still feels capable of playing at the top level in the sport for the foreseeable future.

Whilst the Saudi Pro League continues to lag behind Europe’s top five leagues, it’s difficult to see how any club in the region could convince our top scorer that he’ll be playing at a similar challenge level to the Premier League.

With that in mind, we’d advise fans to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile