(Video) History maker Rio Ngumoha had Liverpool fans off their seats with mesmerising debut

Rio Ngumoha made history for Liverpool today simply by stepping onto the pitch for their FA Cup third-round clash against Accrington Stanley

The 16-year-old became the youngest-ever player to start a first-team fixture for the Merseyside club, having been handed a senior debut by Arne Slot at Anfield this afternoon.

All eyes would’ve been on the exciting teenager to see what he could produce, and in 72 minutes of action, he more than justified the head coach’s leap of faith.

Ngumoha dazzles on Liverpool debut

Within the first few minutes Ngumoha was tormenting Accrington with his fancy footwork and intelligent ball control, looking dangerous every time that he cut in from the left flank and quickly demonstrating that he didn’t look out of place on the same pitch as seasoned professionals.

There was one particularly delightful flick by the touchline which left Donald Love running into thin air, with the ex-Manchester United right-back no doubt glad that he won’t have to face the Liverpool prodigy for the rest of this season at least!

Ngumoha more than justified Arne Slot’s faith today

When the Reds signed Ngumoha from Chelsea last year, he arrived on Merseyside with a glowing reference from Blues academy coach John Terry, with the transfer only going through after a protracted Premier League registration process.

On today’s evidence, all of that bureaucracy and red tape seems to have been well worth it, with Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle proclaiming afterwards that this performance represented ‘the first baby steps’ in the 16-year-old’s career at senior level, adding that his is ‘a journey worth watching with interest’.

The teenager understandably tired after half-time but had done more than enough to merit the rapturous applause that he received from the Anfield crowd when he made way for fellow academy gem Jayden Danns, who put his team 3-0 ahead within four minutes of his introduction.

As per Sofascore, he completed all but two of his passes, won three duels, completed three dribbles and took two shots during his 72 minutes of action.

At such a tender age, Ngumoha will obviously be nurtured carefully on Merseyside, with Slot and the LFC academy coaches mindful of not asking too much of the forward too soon.

Nonetheless, he showed today just why the Liverpool hierarchy believe he boasts ‘really insane’ potential. His progress in 2025 will be captivating to watch!

