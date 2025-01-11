(Video) Arne Slot gave one Accrington Stanley player a memory to cherish after Liverpool win

Image via Emirates FA Cup

Arne Slot ensured that one Accrington Stanley player would leave Anfield today with a memory to cherish for the rest of his life.

It was always going to be a special day for the League Two outfit as they took on Liverpool in the FA Cup, and although they eventually succumbed to a 4-0 defeat, they return to Lancashire with their head helds high after a valiant performance in which they asked a few questions of the home side’s defence.

For Accrington forward Josh Woods, today was a particularly memorable occasion – the 24-year-old is an avid LFC supporter who attended our Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen in November.

His jubilant reaction to his team being drawn against the Reds when the third round draw was made last month went viral, and a tweet celebrating the cup tie drew a glowing response from Ibrahima Konate.

Slot meets with Woods after Liverpool v Accrington

Shortly after the final whistle today, footage emerged showing Stanley’s number 39 in the Anfield tunnel deep in conversation with Slot, who gladly granted a one-to-one audience with the die-hard Liverpool fan.

The two were seen sharing a discussion, with the Reds boss wearing a broad smile as he shot the breeze with Woods.

The FA Cup can still produce special memories

Much has been made about the erosion of the FA Cup third round as a special occasion on the football calendar, with the staggering of the 32 fixtures across five days, the low percentage of Saturday 3pm kick-offs and the abolition of replays widely condemned by fans across the country.

However, the exchange between Slot and Woods at Anfield today shows just why this particular stage of the competition will always have its place in the sun.

For Accrington’s players and fans, the memories of this afternoon’s match will endure for years. Never mind that their team lost 4-0; they represented the club with enormous pride and can take massive encouragement from their performance into their remaining League Two fixtures.

Their 24-year-old forward will cherish today for the rest of his life, and that is why the FA Cup will never fully lose its ‘magic’, despite widely-held observations that much of its lustre has disappeared since the start of the 21st century.

For Slot, it was a quick chat which took just a couple of minutes. For Woods, it’s a memory to hold dear.

You can view Slot and Woods in conversation below, via @EmiratesFACup on X: