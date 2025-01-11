(Video) Show-stopper: Trent Alexander-Arnold hits back at critics with barnstorming FA Cup goal

Image via ITV Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a far more pleasant outing at Anfield this afternoon than his previous appearance at the venue.

The Liverpool vice-captain came in for stinging criticism from pundits and even many of the home fans after an unusually off-colour display in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United last week, when he endured a tough evening up against Diogo Dalot.

The 26-year-old’s future has been firmly in the spotlight amid the ongoing interest of Real Madrid as his contract ticks worryingly close to its 30 June expiry date, but today he’s made far more welcome headlines.

Trent conjures up spectacular goal

The Reds were 1-0 to the good against Accrington Stanley as half-time approached in their FA Cup third round clash, before Trent provided a show-stopping moment to delight the home faithful.

Picking up the ball from Dominik Szoboszlai just outside the penalty area, Liverpool’s number 66 took one touch to set himself before unleashing a rocket of a shot which gave visiting goalkeeper William Crellin absolutely no chance of keeping it out.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Marc Albrighton (BBC Radio 5 Live) hailed it as a moment of ‘absolute quality’ as the vice-captain ‘repaid’ the faith of Arne Slot to select him from the start today.

Trent absolutely loved that!

The broad smile on Trent’s face as he soaked up the acclaim of that sensational goal showed just how much it meant to him after such a difficult outing against Man United last weekend.

The 26-year-old was one of Liverpool’s better performers in the midweek defeat to Tottenham despite only playing the final half-hour as he came off the bench, and the captain for today led by example as he thundered a powerful shot past Crellin.

The right-back also had a part to play in the Reds’ first goal of the afternoon, laying the ball off for Darwin Nunez, who eventually provided the assist for Diogo Jota’s simple close-range finish.

Trent would’ve been looking for a strong performance today in response to his recent critics, and he certainly provided the ideal riposte with that rocket of a goal just before half-time!

You can view Trent’s sensational finish below, via @ITVFootball on X: