Accrington Stanley chairman’s comments on Liverpool should be seen by all Reds

(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Accrington Stanley played out a well tempered FA Cup meeting and now their chairman has shared some thoughts on the club.

Taking to X, Andy Holt stated: ‘Just spoke to John Doolan for half an hour..

“What do you mean you’ve given the lads Monday off? We lost 4-0!” 😂😂😂😂😂

‘@LFC were total class. As is Arne Slot. Literally could not have treated us any better. ❤️’

A game that was destined to be memorable, mainly because it was the first meeting since the famous milk advert of the 1980s, has taken on a whole new level of friendship.

With their supporters calling for no poverty-related chants to be sung, it’s clear that there was a mutual level of respect in place from both sides before the game even began.

Accrington Stanley battled valiantly at Anfield against Liverpool

It’s no surprise that Arne Slot was credited by the 60-year-old too, as we saw how he spent time with boyhood Red Josh Woods following the full time whistle.

Domestic cup competitions are often scoffed at by top clubs but this proves that it’s not just lifting silverware that can be seen as a positive to come from them.

Playing against a League Two club, or even a lower placed side, allows them the chance for dreams to come true and we’re always going to be one of the greatest pulls for the competition.

A well-fought game with respect shown from fans, players, managers and club officials can only be seen as a big positive – especially as we were the ones to book our place in the fourth round!

You can view the Accrington Stanley chairman’s comments via @AndyhHolt on X:

