What Accrington Stanley fans did at Anfield should be applauded by Liverpool supporters

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The third round of the FA Cup often allows teams who could only dream of playing at Anfield a chance to realise this, something that Accrington Stanley fans experienced.

As Liverpool supporters, we see and hear every week how opposition fans repeatedly use poverty and disaster chants as a stick to try and beat us with.

Therefore, when a team from League Two arrives we have little reason to expect them to be of any greater moral compass than the teams who have faced us much more often.

However, a post the day before the game from ‘RawMilk’ a fanzine of the Lancashire club wrote: ‘Before tomorrow I’d like to remind our fans to back the team.

‘Away fans at Anfield often choose to chant about poverty on Merseyside. Hyndburn is one of the most deprived areas in the UK.

‘Back the lads in every way possible. Leave lazy stereotypes at home. We’re better’

This is such a refreshing approach that appeared to be followed by all those in the away end and really should be widely applauded and appreciated.

It was a day where more than football was celebrated and we could see by the reaction of Josh Woods, a boyhood Red who played for our opponents for the day, as he met Arne Slot that his dreams also came true.

John Doolan’s press conference after the game echoed the sentiment in which the occasion was played, as the visitors treated us with respect and were very much afforded this sentiment back.

Football can be so tribal and bitter at times, making this game even more special and a huge part of that is down to the supporters stood in the lower tier of the Anfield Road End.

You can view the post for Accrington Stanley fans via @RawMilkZine on X:

Before tomorrow I'd like to remind our fans to back the team. Away fans at Anfield often choose to chant about poverty on Merseyside. Hyndburn is one of the most deprived areas in the UK. Back the lads in every way possible. Leave lazy stereotypes at home. We're better #asfc — RawMilk (@RawMilkZine) January 10, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men