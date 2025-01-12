SPL side set to swoop for forgotten 21-year-old Liverpool defender; hasn’t played under Slot – report

(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a huge squad of players and some who were once at the club with high expectations are now not even being given a look in.

Scott Burns, the Scottish Express Sport’s sports writer, took to X to report: ‘Kilmarnock set to sign Calvin Ramsay on-loan from Liverpool.’

Many could be forgiven for forgetting that the Scot is still on our books and after his loan spell with Wigan was cut short, it’s clear that the Reds are looking for a new home for him.

With just 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season and only three of them being starts, the defender has really struggled to maintain his fitness in recent seasons.

Long term knee and hamstring issues have curtailed much of his past few seasons at both Anfield and for Preston North End, ultimately leading to a sharp drop in performance levels.

Failure to get game time in League One is a damning demonstration of a fall from grace for a player purchased to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right back role.

Calvin Ramsay has failed to prove his form or fitness for Liverpool

Last summer the 21-year-old spoke about a desire to prove people wrong but has yet to do that in this campaign.

Now a chance to return to his home nation and play for Kilmarnock could be the perfect opportunity to have a run of games and restore some much needed form.

Manager Derek McInnes worked with the Scotland international during the best time of his career at Aberdeen and will be hoping to help him rediscover that form.

There aren’t going to be many more opportunities to prove himself a Liverpool player but let’s just hope that this move can restore a love for the game for a very unfortunate young man.

