Diogo Jota celebrates ‘special moment’ at Anfield that’s never happened for him before

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed a good afternoon’s work against Accrington Stanley and it’s sure to be a day that Diogo Jota remembers for a long time.

Taking to X, our No.20 wrote: ‘Special moment wearing the LFC armband at Anfield for the 1st time 🤩

‘Moving forward in the FA Cup ⚽✅’

It was the first time that the forward had worn the captain’s armband for the Reds and thus he will never forget the third round tie with Accrington Stanley.

He was the third player, after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wataru Endo, to do so in the game but it’s still sure to have been a big honour.

Diogo Jota captained Liverpool for the first time

Although one moment during our match with Tottenham in the week left Arne Slot furious with the former Wolves man, this was a sign of highly thought of he really is.

Not just a great player but obviously a popular member of the dressing room who has been at Anfield since September 2020 and shown real commitment to the club.

This was on show with his celebrations after Cody Gakpo’s goal against Manchester United, as the 28-year-old watched on from the bench.

A desire to see the team win and score goals even when he’s not on the pitch is a sign of a real leader and another example as to why he was handed the armband.

The main concern around the Portuguese international has been his fitness but that has been managed very carefully over the last few weeks and let’s hope this stands him in good stead for the remaining months of the campaign.

If we can keep as many members of our forward line fit and firing, we have a good chance of progressing further in the four competitions we remain in.

You can view the post of Jota via @DiogoJota18 on X:

Special moment wearing the LFC armband at Anfield for the 1st time 🤩 Moving forward in the FA Cup ⚽✅ pic.twitter.com/GULWgX2m46 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) January 11, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men