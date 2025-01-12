Contact made: Liverpool line up 20y/o livewire as potential successor to Anfield stalwart

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly seeking to replace one Anfield stalwart in the long-term with a player whose name will trigger unwanted throwbacks to a villain of the Reds’ past.

It remains to be seen whether or not Richard Hughes will oversee any additions to Arne Slot’s squad during the January transfer window, but what we do know is that the rumour mill has been in overdrive regarding one position in particular.

With Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez and Alphonso Davies having all been linked with LFC in recent weeks, it’s become apparent that FSG may be looking towards a left-back successor to Andy Robertson, who’ll turn 31 in March and has struggled this season to emulate his high standards of previous years.

Liverpool contact Diouf’s agents (no, not that one!)

According to Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhate via X, Liverpool could turn towards a player from that nation as their eventual replacement for the Scotland captain.

The reporter claimed that Slavia Prague have already rejected an opening offer of €15m (£12.6m) from Crystal Palace for El Hadji Malick Diouf, with the Czech outfit demanding at least €25m (£21m) for the player.

The Reds are thought to have contacted the 20-year-old’s agent with a view to making him Robertson’s long-term successor, although Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have also shown interest in the youngster.

🚨 EXCLUSIF : 🔴⚪️🇸🇳 Le Slavia Prague a refusé une première offre officielle de 15 millions d’euros pour El Hadji Malick Diouf, présentée par Crystal Palace. ❌️ Le club exige 25 millions d’euros, un montant qui établirait un nouveau record. ➡️ Liverpool a pris contact avec… pic.twitter.com/jxXqVaGe4p — Khadim (@Ahmadoubamba36) January 10, 2025

An exciting youngster with a name which haunts Liverpool fans

If Liverpool are to move for the Senegalese defender, let’s hope he fares better at Anfield than his namesake during the 2000s.

In debates about the worst signings in the Reds’ history, one name which seems to crop up more than any other is El Hadji Diouf, the ex-Senegal forward signed off the back of an impressive World Cup in 2002 but who did his utmost to disgrace the proud LFC crest in his two seasons at the club.

Having arrived for £10m (not an inconsiderable sum at the time), he scored just six goals in 80 games for Liverpool and was found guilty of spitting at Celtic fans during a UEFA Cup tie, an offence that he’d repeat at subsequent clubs (Daily Mail).

His attitude was also castigated by two Anfield greats in Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in their respective autobiographies, and his career ended up being tarnished by numerous unsavoury episodes.

Moving to the present day, Slavia Prague wing-back Diouf is renowned for his versatility in fulfilling defensive and attacking obligations along the left flank, with the latter borne out by a tally of six goals and three assists in 18 league matches so far this season.

The 20-year-old mightn’t be up against the strongest of opposition in the Czech top flight, but that’s still a fine return for a player in his position, and his club’s participation in the Europa League has given him exposure to a high level of football.

A move for the Senegalese youngster seems unlikely to materialise this month, but his progress could be well worth watching as the year progresses, particularly if Robertson doesn’t manage to recapture the form that he showed in his prime at Liverpool.