What Giorgi Mamardashvili just did for Valencia will wow Liverpool fans

Giorgi Mamardashvili is still performing for Valencia and has pulled off another special moment for his current club, that our fans will love.

Just after the 20-minute mark of the game away to Sevilla, Isaac Romero unleashed a whipped effort on goal and it made the Georgian spring into action.

The speculative effort was certainly goal-bound but the acrobatic save of the 24-year-old ensured that it wouldn’t hit the back of his net.

The game was to end 1-1 and so this moment was crucial to ensure that the away side left with a valuable point, as they remain bottom of La Liga.

It’s been far from an impressive season for Carlos Corberan’s side but with the joint second-best defensive record of the bottom six teams, we can see it’s not been the fault of our new ‘keeper.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been impressing for Valencia this season

This is far from the first time this season that we’ve seen the former Dinamo Tbilisi star show off his goalkeeping prowess, something which many Reds will have picked up on.

Given the performances of Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros, the new man will arrive at a club that is already well stocked with strong options to guard our net.

Indeed, our No.1 has already welcomed the prospect of more competition for places and this should mean that healthy rivalries bring the best out of all our available options in the next campaign.

We don’t know whether our Irish or Czech stoppers will be part of this battle past the summer but it’s sure to be an intense training ground every day, with four amazing options aiming to impress Arne Slot and the rest of the coaches.

