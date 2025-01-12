How Diaz and Mac Allister celebrated Chiesa’s goal will have Liverpool fans howling

Pictures via X

Liverpool enjoyed a great day at the office with a convincing victory and the opportunity for first team players like Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister to be rested.

The pair were on the bench for the duration against Acctrington Stanley and so were able to enjoy the events of the game unfold, including a first goal for the club by Federico Chiesa.

Whilst many ponder whether this will be the moment that kick-starts the Italian’s Anfield career, his teammates were able to just enjoy the moment.

Cameras present managed to capture how the two South Americans celebrated on the bench, as our No.10 threw a towel on the face of the Colombian.

It showed the togetherness of the pair, as well as in the dressing room as they both seemed delighted for the former Juventus winger.

Diaz and Mac Allister loved Chiesa’s first Liverpool goal

With Arne Slot stating that the Argentine midfielder hadn’t had a poor performance this season, it was clear that he appreciates what he brings to the side.

The former Brighton man is so important that it was great to see him given the chance to enjoy a match without having to play such a key part in it.

Many other big names sat out of the game too and this should mean that we can combine the good mood of a big victory, with a rejuvenated flock of players who were either allowed to rest or get some game time – hopefully leading to a victory against Nottingham Forest.

Let’s hope this marks the end of a minor blip that has yet to cost us too greatly.

