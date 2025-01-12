Trent Alexander-Arnold recognises his childhood coach against Accrington Stanley in touching moment

Liverpool enjoyed a routine cup victory at Anfield on a day where dreams came true for our opponents, something Trent Alexander-Arnold helped make even more special.

Speaking after the game, Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan shared that he was a coach for our vice captain between the ages of six and seven but wasn’t sure if the player would remember him.

It’s clear that the Scouser did though, with footage shared from the end of the game that showed our defender catching up with a former mentor.

The pair then walked over to the away end where the away team boss clearly had some family and friends gathered that he wanted to ensure witnessed the interaction.

It was a touching moment that shows how special the FA Cup is for pitting together two sides who are worlds apart but had so many connections.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s journey to the top has been a long one

The 26-year-old enjoyed a great afternoon as he captained the side and scored a fantastic goal in front of the fans who had travelled from Lancashire.

For a man who a few games ago struggled against Manchester United, we’ve seen a positive reaction to the speculation that still surrounds him.

Whilst some had fears of tools being downed, the 30 minutes against Tottenham and hour against the League Two outfit only showed a man trying to play his best football.

Let’s hope this continues for the coming weeks, as we still await concrete news on the right back’s future on Merseyside,

You can view the video of Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Doolan courtesy of beIN Sports (via @punnpunn1992 on X):

