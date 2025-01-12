Liverpool midfielder admits January is ‘decision time’ over his Anfield future

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a dressing room full of huge talent, so much so that several players are not given ample opportunity to shine on the pitch.

Speaking with LFCTV, Tyler Morton shared his thoughts: “It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it.

“I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

It was an impressive performance 22-year-old but you can forgive him for thinking that no matter how well he performs, first team chances will remain limited.

Tyler Morton hasn’t been handed many chances this season

With Ryan Gravenberch proving a talent so impressive that Wataru Endo barely gets a look in, the ability for Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones to play a central defensive role, Stefan Bajcetic still being on our books and a failed summer move for Martin Zubimendi – our academy graduate may well be thinking how far down the pecking order he is.

With all four of the WIrral-born midfielder’s chances under Arne Slot being in domestic cup competitions, it seems clear that it’s going to take a large number of injuries before he can get a chance to shine on a larger stage.

Moments, like his role in the lead up to Cody Gakpo’s goal against Brighton, have showcased that our No.80 has the ability to play a more frequent role.

The former Hull City loanee has even been compared to Xabi Alonso by his teammates in training, meaning he has the backing of those within the dressing room too.

Therefore, this need for a selfish decision to be made is more than fair enough and should perhaps even be applauded by our supporters.

We never want to see a talented boyhood Red who has come up from our academy leave the club but it seems clear that this could be the best course of action for his footballing future.

You can watch Tyler Morton’s comments via LFCTV Go:

