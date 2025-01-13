Arne Slot rules two players out of Nottingham Forest meeting in top-of-the-table clash

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot will be out for revenge on Nottingham Forest this week but will have to do so without two players, as he confirmed in his press conference.

In front of the press, the Dutchman spoke about how close Joe Gomez is to a return: “Quite far, he’s definitely not training with the team yet and Darwin is suspended.

“So those are the two we will miss tomorrow.”

Since limping off against West Ham, we knew that our No.2 was going to be sidelined for a while and the defender confirmed it was a hamstring issue after the match.

That will mean we will be without his services for an extended period and given our head coach’s desire to ensure players are up to full speed before returning, it could be closer to months rather than weeks until we see him back playing.

Given the extensive injury record of the 27-year-old, he will be so frustrated to sit out again but we can at least be thankful that Ibou Konate is now back to near full fitness and able to play at the City Ground.

Joe Gomez will be gutted to have picked up another injury for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez’s suspension put his boss in a strange position as we all knew it was going to follow two cup games with Tottenham and Accrington Stanley.

It meant that our No.9 would be handed game time, something Jayden Danns probably didn’t welcome for the latest FA Cup meeting.

With Robbie Fowler’s comments about the striker putting his future at the club in discussion, the former Benfica man is potentially running out of chances to shine for the Reds.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez and Gomez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

