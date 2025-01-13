Image of FA Cup starlet suggests Premier League opportunity for absent Liverpool starter

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest and as we do so, we already know that two players won’t be part of the squad for the game.

One of those is Darwin Nunez who picked up a suspension in our last league game and this (despite two cup matches being played since) has carried over for our trip to the City Ground.

Ahead of this match, images of training were shared on liverpoolfc.com and showed every member of the team who was readying themselves for the match.

One of the players was Jayden Danns and he may well be given the chance to shine once again, in the match with Nottingham Forest.

After making a cameo against Accrington Stanley where he scored a third goal in two substitute appearances in the FA Cup, it feels like a great time to let the 18-year-old play again.

Jayden Danns would be eager to impress again for Liverpool

With our No.9 out missing, it’s likely that Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah will make up our front three for the night.

However, a chance to come off the bench feels like a reward worthy of the performance we all saw against the League Two opponent.

Some supporters have even called for the Uruguyan to be dropped in place of the academy graduate, making this the perfect chance to try this out – without having to make such a drastic decision.

Arne Slot was likely impressed with the younger members of his squad and it’s always important to show them that positive performances can be rewarded with opportunities.

We’ll see if this is the case for the Scouser on Tuesday night.

