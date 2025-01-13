‘The only thing he wants…’ – David Lynch makes Salah contract claim which’ll delight LFC fans

Image via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Sky Sports News

A reliable reporter has offered considerable encouragement to Liverpool fans regarding the future of Mo Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian is now into the final six months of his £350,000-per-week contract on Merseyside, and there were even reports from Spanish media over the weekend that the Saudi Pro League have secured a guarantee that he’ll go there in the summer.

The 32-year-old has been quite vocal in public about his situation, most recently proclaiming with more than a hint of frustration that there’s been ‘no progress’ towards striking a new deal with his current club.

Despite all that, Liverpool supporters have been reliably reassured that Salah very much wants to remain at Anfield and is simply using whatever platform he can to communicate his standpoint.

David Lynch: Salah ‘loves Liverpool’ and wants to stay at Anfield

Reds-focused journalist David Lynch spoke with Melissa Reddy on Sky Sports on Monday and outlined: “I think he’s just trying to leverage his relationship with fans to put pressure on the club. I know it’s putting people’s noses out of joint and maybe they’re not comfortable with that.

“Maybe they’d prefer him to take a similar tack to Virgil van Dijk, but it’s just that he loves it. He loves Liverpool, he wants to be at Liverpool, and therefore he feels that the best way of going about ensuring that that happens is to pile pressure on through the media or through his social media posts. I just don’t think you can begrudge him that.

“From a Liverpool fan perspective, maybe the Van Dijk approach is slightly better in terms of keeping it quieter. He’s not talking about it as much. I’m sure that’d probably be the preference, but this guy is just an absolute phenom and he has been since the day he walked in the door.

“You’ve got different personalities in football and in life, and you’ve got to let that manifest itself sometimes. You’ve got to let Mo express himself and I think that’s what he’s doing.

“At the end of the day, he’s doing it in a good way because the only thing he wants is to stay at Liverpool, so that has to be seen as a positive.”

Please just get it done, Liverpool…

Lynch seemed quite calm and measured when issuing that update on Salah, which appears to hint that he’s confident of the Egyptian eventually agreeing a contract extension at Liverpool.

He might be 33 in June and already the club’s highest-paid player, but you need only look at the incredible numbers that he’s putting up this season to see why Anfield chiefs would be foolish in the extreme to let him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

In 28 games this term he’s netted 21 goals and supplied 17 assists. Out of 19 Premier League matches, there’s been only two in which he hasn’t registered a goal contribution, and the most recent of those was against Crystal Palace in early October (Transfermarkt).

Nor are such figures an outlying phenomenon, either – he’s passed the 20-goal mark in all eight seasons that he’s been at Liverpool, and his tally of 232 is bettered by only three players in the club’s entire history.

Without his goals in the current campaign, the Reds would be 12 points worse off in the top flight and fifth in the table. If all that doesn’t illustrate his continued importance to the team, then what does?

Salah has made it quite clear that he wants to stay put, and all logic would suggest that the smart choice for LFC is to keep him, so we can only assume that there are various contractual details which are dragging out this saga to an uncomfortable extent.

It’s already rumbled on for far too long, so hopefully we’ll soon get the announcement that we’ve all been waiting to hear for months.