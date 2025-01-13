Report: Liverpool could yet catch Man Utd napping in transfer race for £42m Serie A gem

(Photo by Alex Livesey and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool were left frustrated by Manchester United in the teams’ recent 2-2 draw at Anfield, but reports suggest that the Merseysiders could exact a modicum of revenge in the January transfer window.

If the Reds are to bolster their squad in just one position this month, it might well be at left-back, with numerous such players being linked with the Premier League leaders of late.

Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez, Alphonso Davies and El Hadji Malick Diouf have all been mentioned as possible additons in L4, although the Canada international seemingly looks set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool maintaining interest in Patrick Dorgu

Another left-back reportedly in Liverpool’s sights is Patrick Dorgu of Lecce, who according to CaughtOffside the Merseysiders have kept a close eye upon, as have Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester United have also scouted the 20-year-old and maintain an interest in him, but the report states that if Old Trafford chiefs are ‘too slow’ in their pursuit, it ‘could risk allowing other clubs into the race’.

The Serie A club are thought to value the Denmark international at €50m (£42m).

Dorgu would give Liverpool huge scope for positional choice

Dorgu has seemingly been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, with reports linking him with the Reds going back to the summer of 2023, so will this be the year that FSG finally pounce for the youngster?

To describe the 20-year-old as versatile would be an understatement – he’s already played in numerous positions for Lecce this season, including both flanks as a full-back and winger, in addition to central midfield and at number 10 (WhoScored).

If he were to end up at Anfield, Arne Slot may primarily view him as a left-back option, with Andy Robertson struggling in a few games this term and Kostas Tsimikas never managing to establish himself as a fixed starter in his four-and-a-half years on Merseyside.

If Liverpool are looking for an enterprising full-back addition to maraud along the touchline at will, Dorgu would fit the bill.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 4% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for shots (1.7) and non-penalty goals (0.18) per 90 minutes, while he’s also among the top 10% for touches in the attacking penalty area per game (2.48) and progressive carries per match (2.7).

His core defensive attributes are nowhere near as strong, though, so the 20-year-old does have plenty of scope for improvement in that regard.

With United seemingly sleeping on Dorgu, could Liverpool yet pounce on that inactivity and get one over on their Manchester rivals? Let’s see if any further developments materialise over the remainder of January…