‘Expected to complete’ – Fabrizio Romano drops overnight transfer update directly affecting Liverpool

Omar Marmoush had been talked up as a potential Liverpool signing in a future window.

Now, however, that eventuality looks set to be completely extinguished as Premier League rivals Manchester City make their move.

The Frankfurt starter has been a key part of Frankfurt’s drive for Champions League football, with Dino Toppmoller’s men currently sitting pretty in third place, nine points off Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Egyptian international has 22 goal contributions in 16 German top-flight appearances in 2024/25, including a further nine goals and assists spread out across all competitions (25 appearances in total).

Liverpool set to miss out on Omar Marmoush

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning that Pep Guardiola’s side is ‘expected to complete’ a deal for the 25-year-old ‘this week’.

It’s no surprise to see the Sky Blues look to invest in a forward line that has looked somewhat disconnected in recent weeks.

Michael Wimmer, who worked with the footballer during his loan spell at Stuttgart, has already outlined exactly how Marmoush will look to help City fix this issue.

“He can play against a low-block opponent because he has both the technical ability to solve one-against-one situations and the ability to find solutions in tight spaces. Thanks to his game understanding, he is a good combination player,” the coach spoke to Sky Sports.

“But all clubs that play intense and attacking football suit Omar because he also has his qualities in transitional play, where he can then utilise the speed of his movement to the goal and his dynamic play. That is when these particular skills come into their own.

“And if a team often looks for the spaces in between to create numerical overloads in the half-spaces, then that is also perfect for him, because he has the orientation skills to turn at the right moment and solve situations with his dynamism and creativity.”

What did Marmoush think of Liverpool

Sources close to the situation in Germany made it abundantly clear that the striker would have been extremely open to joining Arne Slot’s Reds.

Christian Falk likewise corroborated such suggestions at the time on The Daily Briefing, telling CaughtOffside: “It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool.

“It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country.

“Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move. Other English clubs are also in the running but Marmoush wants to stay at Frankfurt until the summer – after that, a transfer is possible.”

Credit to Manchester City for putting in the hard work to make a move happen in January.

How does Marmoush compare to forwards in Europe’s top five leagues?

With 31 goal contributions in 25 appearances (across all competitions) this season, there’s no question that Omar Marmoush has fired himself into elite company.

Player Goals Assists Goal Contributions Mo Salah 18 13 31 Harry Kane 15 7 22 Omar Marmoush 14 8 22 Cole Palmer 13 6 19 Raphinha 11 8 19

* Figures courtesy of Transfermarkt (goals and assists in the league only)

